Deere maintained at Outperform but price target trimmed at RBC

Deere's (DE +0.6% ) reset is not a big surprise given the noise around U.S.-China trade relations, weather challenges and an outbreak of African swine flu in Asia, RBC analysts say as they maintain an Outperform rating on DE while lowers their price target to $175 from $190.

But assuming the environment settles, planned H2 production cuts should position DE well for 2020, RBC's Seth Weber writes, also citing the benefits of the company's pricing stability and its strong performance in Brazil along with "flattish" results in the European Union.

RBC is just one of several firms to trim DE's stock price outlook; Deutsche Bank cut its target to $148 from $159, Credit Suisse slashed its price forecast to $176 from $209, and Stifel slid its target lower to $171 from $180 previously.