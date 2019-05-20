Footwear players press Trump on tariffs

U.S. footwear companies asked President Trump not to increase tariffs on footwear imported from China in a letter sent to the White House.

"While U.S. tariffs on all consumer goods average just 1.9 percent, they average 11.3 percent for footwear and reach rates as high as 67.5 percent. Adding a 25 percent tax increase on top of these tariffs would mean some working American families could pay a nearly 100 percent duty on their shoes," reads the letter.

Industry leaders have noted previously the significant benefits to footwear companies and consumers from utilizing the cheaper workforce in China and warn that outsourcing isn't a viable option on a short-term timeframe due to the capital investments required.

Shoe stocks: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY), Croc (NASDAQ:CROX), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), Skechers (NYSE:SKX), Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SHOO), Caleres (NYSE:CAL), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Steven Madden (SHOO) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).