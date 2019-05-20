Columbia Gas Transmission sees fix today for MarkWest problem

TransCanada's (TRP -0.6% ) Columbia Gas Transmission tells its natural gas pipeline customers that it expects to resolve at least part of the problem with the MarkWest plants in West Virginia later today.

TCO reportedly said the outage that affected its customers was on a line feeding the Hopedale fractionation plant in Salem, W. Va.; it estimated the impact of the reduction in supply totaled ~2.1B cf/day.

The drop caused the price of natural gas futures to spike more than 2% earlier today to a five-week high, but the front-month contract has since pulled back and recently traded ~1.5% higher.

Another pipeline affected by a problem with MarkWest equipment, Equitrans LP (ETRN, EQM), said it cut the amount of gas flowing through its pipe on Sunday due to a force majeure at the MarkWest Mobley plant in West Virginia.

MarkWest is a unit of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), owned by Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC).