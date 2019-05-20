Cimarex upped to Buy at SunTrust as Permian presence not fully reflected

Cimarex Energy's (XEC +0.2% ) trend of development weighted increasingly to the Permian Basin likely will continue over the coming years and should bring the company's stock valuation closer to its Permian-weighted peers, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey says in upgrading shares to Buy from Hold and raising its price target to $85 from $75.

XEC likely will continue to optimize its well spacing, maximize net present value and capital return, and simultaneously maintain low leverage, SunTrust's Neal Dingmann says, adding XEC's ability to operate within cash flow will allow the company to undertake internal and external initiatives such as aggressive debt repayment, dividend hikes and accretive acquisitions.

Dingmann also says XEC offers "stable operations" with upside coming from its recent acquisition of Resolute Energy.