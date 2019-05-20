Stocks bounce in late trading

Stocks bounce a little in late trading after reaching new session lows as the trade turmoil with China keeps investors on edge.
Nasdaq sinks 1.4%, the S&P falls 0.7%, and the Dow is off 0.4%.
All but one of the 11 S&P 500 sectors light up red, with information technology, real estate, and materials lagging the most.
Energy (+0.03%) and financials (flat) fare the best.
The 10-year Treasury slips, pushing its yield up almost 3 basis points to 2.418%.
Crude oil rises 0.7% to $63.20 per barrel.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox