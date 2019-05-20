McConnell, Kaine introduce Senate bill to lift federal smoking age to 21

In an unusual bipartisan moment, Republican Sen. McConnell and Democrat Sen. Kaine introduced a bill today that would raise the federal minimum age to buy tobacco products including e-cigarettes to 21.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell says a spike in vaping, e-cigarettes and tobacco use among youth is a public health crisis, and notes his home state of Kentucky has the U.S.'s highest rate of cancer tied to smoking.

Fourteen states and hundreds of local governments already have raised the minimum age, and federal legislation has been anticipated; related tickers include MO, PM, BTI.