Marvell acquires ASIC business for $650M

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) acquires the ASIC business of Globalfoundries, Avera Semi, which was formerly IBM's Microelectronics business.

The deal comes with the transfer of Avera's revenue base, design agreements with leading OEMs, and a new long-term wafer supply agreement between Marvell and Global.

Marvell will pay $650M in cash at closing plus $90M if certain business conditions are met in the next 15 months.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Marvell's non-GAAP EPS in the first full year after the closing, which is expected to happen before the end of FY20.