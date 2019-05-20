Trump's Huawei ban whacks tech shares

Stocks slipped for a second straight day as the Trump administration's new restrictions on Huawei weighed on the technology sector and raised concerns that the move would exacerbate trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Shares of chipmakers and other Huawei suppliers fell sharply, and Google parent Alphabet tumbled 2% following reports that it would restrict access to certain Android features on Huawei phones.

Sprint soared nearly 19% after FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he would back its merger with T-Mobile US, but it remains unclear if the Justice Department will allow the deal to go forward or if it will object on antitrust grounds.

The possibility that semiconductor companies could cut their guidance and that China could retaliate against U.S. tech companies weighed heavily on the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (-4%) and the S&P 500 information technology sector (-1.8%).

The S&P 500 real estate (-1.6%), materials (-1.5%) and communication services (-1.2%) sectors also ended with steep losses, while the utilities (+0.2%), financials (+0.1%) and energy (+0.1%) groups closed higher.

U.S. Treasury prices edged lower despite the weakness in equities, with the two-year yield rising a basis point to 2.22% and the 10-year yield adding 2 bps to 2.42%.

U.S. WTI crude oil settled +0.5% at $63.10/bbl.