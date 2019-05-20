Insmed's Arikayce shows sustained benefit in late-stage lung disease study

New data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CONVERT, evaluating Insmed's (NASDAQ:INSM) ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) in patients with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease showed a durable treatment effect when added to guideline-based therapy (GBT) compared to GBT alone. The results were presented at the American Thoracic Society International Conference in Dallas.

ARIKAYCE + GBT eliminated evidence of MAC infection in 29.0% of patients versus 8.9% of those receiving GBT alone. In ARIKAYCE-treated patients who achieved culture conversion (samples taken from the patient can no longer produce MAC disease), 80.0% (n=52/65) sustained culture conversion for up to 12 months compared to 30.0% (n=3/10) for GBT alone. The durability of results was consistent with preliminary data reported in January 2018.

In a separate session, interim data from an investigator-initiated study assessing once-daily ARIKAYCE in patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium abscessus (second-most common NTM pathogen) showed a treatment benefit. 37% (n=11/30) of patients receiving ARIKAYCE for at least four months achieved sputum culture conversion by month 12.

On the safety front, the most common adverse events in the safety population were dysphonia (muscle spasms) (42%), dyspnea (difficulty breathing) (27%), fatigue (27%), nausea (27%) and pulmonary exacerbation of cystic fibrosis (24%).

The FDA granted accelerated approval for the medication in September 2018 for MAC lung disease.

