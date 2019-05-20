Kroger +1% as Bernstein boosts to Outperform on strategy

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is up 1% postmarket after Bernstein raised the shares to Outperform, pointing to strategies the grocery retail is executing for the short and long term.

Analyst Brandon Fletcher says in the short term, margin pressures should subside as food CPI gives it space to "continue executing on the operational aspects of Restock Kroger and deliver alternative revenue."

He also expects to see the company merge -- perhaps with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA).

He's raised his price target to $33 from $28, implying 37% upside.

Source: Bloomberg