Qutoutiao -8% on downside outlook, CEO change

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) drops 7.6% after Q1 results that beat on revenue but missed on EPS. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue of RMB1.38-1.42B versus the RMB1.63B consensus.

CEO Lei Li resigns from the role immediately due to personal reasons but will remain on the board as a director and vice chair.

Eric Siliang Tan will serve as CEO and Xiaolu Zhu as co-CEO.

Earnings call starts at 9 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Qutoutiao misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (May. 20 2019)