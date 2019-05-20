Qutoutiao -8% on downside outlook, CEO change

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) drops 7.6% after Q1 results that beat on revenue but missed on EPS. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue of RMB1.38-1.42B versus the RMB1.63B consensus.
CEO Lei Li resigns from the role immediately due to personal reasons but will remain on the board as a director and vice chair.
Eric Siliang Tan will serve as CEO and Xiaolu Zhu as co-CEO.
Earnings call starts at 9 PM ET with a webcast here.
Previously: Qutoutiao misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (May. 20 2019)
