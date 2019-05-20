Innovative Industrial buys 2-building PA property for $13M

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) acquires a two-building property with 266,000 square feet of industrial space in Saxton, PA, for $13.0M.

Concurrently, IIPR enters into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement with a subsidiary of Green Leaf Medical, which plans to operate the property as a licensed medical-use cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

Green Leaf Medical has redeveloped ~103,000 square feet of the industrial space for cultivation and processing, with the rest of the space available for future redevelopment.

Previously: Innovative Industrial leases five southern California properties (Apr. 16 2019)