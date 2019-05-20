GM car-sharing service to close in nearly half of its North American cities

General Motors (NYSE:GM) says it will wind down its Maven car-sharing service in eight of the 17 North American cities where it currently operates within the next few months, in the latest example of a traditional car company encountering challenges while moving into new transportation ventures.

GM plans to end its Maven business in major markets such as Chicago and Boston while continuing to operate in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Toronto and other cities.

Other traditional automakers including Ford have scaled back or scrapped similar services in recent years after struggling to scale them up.