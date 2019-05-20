Varian Medical scoops up CTSI for $283M

Varian Medical Systems agrees to acquire privately held Cancer Treatment Services International or CTSI for $283M.

The transaction is expected to increase Varian's expertise in cancer center operations, as well as expand the scope and geographic reach of CTSI's technology-enabled clinical solutions.

CTSI generated annual revenues of $43.5M and Varian expects the acquisition to be accretive to EPS in FY2021 on non-GAAP basis and FY2022 on GAAP basis.

VAR is adjusting its FY19 annual guidance given the pro-forma impact of the CTSI acquisition.

Lowers adj operating margin outlook to 16.5% to 17.5% from 17.0% to 18.0%.

Expects non-GAAP EPS of $4.60 to $4.75 as compared to prior guidance of $4.55 to $4.70, with cash flows from operations of ~ $460M - $510M vs. $440M - $490M previously