Ocular's OTX-TP flunks late-stage study; shares down 11% after hours

Ocular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCUL) slumps 11% after hours in reaction to failed results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating intracanalicular insert OTX-TP for reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

OTX-TP failed to show statistically significant superiority to placebo at all nine time points as measured by the mean reduction in IOP from baseline, the primary endpoint, but OTX-TP-treated patients showed statistically significant IOP reductions at eight of the nine time points.

No new safety signals were observed.