Shell considers plan for Louisiana chemicals plant

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) subsidiary Shell Chemical reportedly is advancing feasibility studies for a potential $1.2B expansion of monoethylene glycol production at its Geismar, La., chemicals complex.

As part of the project, Shell would build an MEG plant at the site that it could approve as early as 2020, pending final engineering, design and investment decisions, according to the Louisiana Economic Development.

The state group also says it will complete negotiations with Shell Chemical on an incentive package for the project ahead of a final investment decision.