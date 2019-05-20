América Móvil readies loan market return with $2.5B refinancing plan - Reuters

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) is looking at lenders for a refinancing of at least $2.B in revolving credit maturing in August, Reuters reports.

That would be its first return to the Latin American banking market since issuing debt in 2016.

It will see favorable pricing as a blue-chip Latin American borrower: "Pricing will be so low, it's going to be painful," says one senior banker.

Coming in the same window as a jumbo financing from Pemex (launching an $8B loan for its own debt maturities), the telecom's deal is a shot in the arm for Latin American lenders.