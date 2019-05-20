ChinaNet Online drops as net loss widens

ChinaNet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) is 0.8% lower postmarket after Q1 earnings where it trimmed operating losses on higher revenues, but saw a wider net loss.

Revenues rose 3.8%, but a higher gain in cost of revenues left gross profit down to $442,000 from $601,000. But operating expenses that were nearly halved cut operating loss to $738,000 from $1.55M.

Meanwhile, net loss widened to $1.14M after a year-ago $1.5M benefit from change in fair value of warrant liabilities changed to a $350,000 charge.

Cost controls had a positive effect, CEO/Chairman Handong Cheng says: "We narrowed our operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues to 13.8% from 26.0% in the prior year period.

"Moving forward, we will maintain revenue growth, refine our cost structure, and capitalize on emergent business opportunities in the market to continuously improve our ability to generate profits and create shareholder value.”

Cash and equivalents came to $1.5M, down from $3.7M as of Dec. 31.

