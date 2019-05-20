Legg Mason appoints Trian's Peltz, Garden to board

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) says it has increased the size of its board to 12 members from 10 and has appointed Trian Fund Management founding partners Nelson Peltz and Ed Garden to the board, settling a potential proxy fight.

Trian, which owns ~4.5% of LM's outstanding common shares, also will identify a third independent director candidate, and the board agrees to appoint or nominate for election at least two additional independent candidates by this year's annual shareholder meeting.

The three new independent directors will replace three incumbent directors, two of whom have reached the company's retirement age guidelines.