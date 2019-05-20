Arrowhead Pharma joins SmallCap 600; shares rise 7.1%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is up 7.1% postmarket on word that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.

The stock is replacing The Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG), set to be acquired by The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Also moving into the SmallCap 600 is Kontoor Brands (KTB), which is spinning off from VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) this week. It will be bumping Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN), whcih is ranked near the bottom of the market-cap index.

Orion Group is down 4.3% in response.

The moves are effective prior to the open on Friday.