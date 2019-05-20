Third FCC member indicates support for Sprint/T-mobile merger

FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly indicates he's "inclined" to support a merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), setting up the agency's approval of the deal.

Along with fellow Republican panelists Brendan Carr and Chairman Ajit Pai, that gives the deal the three-vote majority that it needs to pass muster at the FCC. Sprint shares rocketed today after Pai announced he was inclined to support the merger.

The FCC's on day 168 of an informal 180-day timeline for deal reviews.

Once the FCC formalizes its support, the new hurdle is the Justice Dept. -- and fresh doubts emerged today about whether a deal that shrinks the national wireless market to three players from four will get an OK there.