Chevron launches EV charging at five California gas stations

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it is now offering electric vehicle charging at five of its conventional gasoline stations in California in a partnership with EVgo, which has installed fast-charging spots in a network that spans 34 U.S. states.

"More than a dozen EVgo fast chargers - ranging from 50 KW to 100 KW capacity - are already operational or under construction at five Chevron stations," the companies said today.

Oil companies are gradually increasing their interest in electric vehicle charging, led by Royal Dutch Shell with its involvement in the new Ionity charging network in Europe and recently acquiring a charging network with more than 30K chargers; BP also is dabbling in EV charging.