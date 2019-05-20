Goodrich Petroleum started at Buy, Comstock at Neutral by B. Riley FBR

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP +0.4% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $15.50 price target at B. Riley FBR, which says the company's significant improvements in capital intensity and per-unit operating cost structure during the last 12-18 months are not reflected in the current valuation.

Combined with GDP's deep inventory of geologically de-risked Haynesville assets, the firm thinks significant equity value recognition remains ahead.

Also, B. Riley FBR initiates Comstock Resources (CRK -0.2% ) with a Neutral rating and $6.50 price target, believing significant improvements in capital intensity and the operating cost structure during the last 12 months position the company well for continued capital-efficient growth.

But the firm says these positives are offset by CRK's current valuation premium to its peer group and higher relative leverage.