American Airlines seeks court action against mechanics union 'slowdown'

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) files a lawsuit against two mechanics unions, asking the court to stop what it calls an illegal slowdown aimed at disrupting operations to improve their position in labor talks, which began in 2015.

AAL says the actions of the Transport Workers Union of America and the International Association of Machinists have intensified in recent weeks after causing 650 flight cancellations and more than 1,500 maintenance delays since February.

Southwest Airlines recently reached an agreement in principle with its mechanics union after the Federal Aviation Administration warned their contract dispute could affect safety.

