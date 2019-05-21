RBA considers cutting rates in June

Australia's central bank will consider the case for lower interest rates at its June policy meeting as the country fights to go 28 years without a recession.

"A lower cash rate would support employment growth and bring forward the time when inflation is consistent with the target,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in Brisbane.

2019 was supposed to be a year of global quantitative tightening, but things are drifting in the opposite direction. Australia would become the third major central bank to cut rates this year, following New Zealand and India.

ETFs: EWA, FXA, IAF, AUSE, CROC, FAUS, EWAS, HAUD, DAUD, FLAU, UAUD