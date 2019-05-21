Powell: Business debt boom no subprime crisis

"Fifteen years ago, everyone was talking about whether households were borrowing too much. Today everyone is talking about whether businesses are borrowing too much," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last night at the Atlanta Fed's annual Financial Markets Conference.

While he cited some caution, he dismissed the comparisons, saying business borrowing is not outsized for such a long expansion, business credit is not fueled by a dramatic asset price bubble and CLO structures are much sounder than during the mortgage credit bubble.

Concerns may see the Fed reluctant to cut interest rates, since lower borrowing costs could prompt firms to take on more debt.