May holds crunch cabinet Brexit meeting

There could be more fireworks today as Theresa May meets her fractious cabinet to shore up support and get her Brexit deal over the line.

The prime minister is reportedly considering proposing tighter customs ties with the EU to win Labour support as it would reflect at least some of the opposition party's key demands.

Another big Brexit speech may also be in the making.

Sterling -0.3% to below $1.27 for the first time since January.

