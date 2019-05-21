Daimler next automaker to target cost cuts

Dubbed "Move," incoming Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) boss Ola Kaellenius is working on a program that would cut central administration costs by about 20%, adding billions of euros in efficiency potential amid global trade woes and factory issues, Handelsblatt reports.

Yesterday, Ford said it planned to cut 7K salaried jobs by August as part of a corporate restructuring aimed at saving $600M per year, while GM announced the closure of its Maven car-sharing service in nearly half of its 17 North American cities.