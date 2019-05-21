OECD: Trade rows are weakening growth

Economic growth in China and the U.S. could be 0.2-0.3% lower on average by 2021 and 2022 if the two countries do not row back on tit-for-tat tariffs in their dispute, according to the OECD's latest Economic Outlook.

U.S. consumer prices will also be 0.3% higher in 2020 than they would have been without the new duties.

Uncertainty about the extent and duration of the trade disputes is further holding back business investment, which is forecast to grow globally at an average rate of 1.75% this year and next, down from 3.5% in 2017 and 2018.