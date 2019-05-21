Top News | On the Move

Morgan Stanley cuts bear case on Tesla to $10

About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

Morgan Stanley analysts have delivered another blow to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), slashing their worse-case scenario for the stock price to just $10 (from $97) because of concerns the electric-car leader has saturated the market.

"Demand is at the heart of the problem," analysts led by Adam Jonas said in a note. "Tesla has grown too big relative to near-term demand, putting great strain on the fundamentals."

Jonas kept his main price target for the stock at $230 and also has a bull-case valuation of $391.

The news sent Tesla shares under $200 again, falling 2.7% ahead of the open.

