Home Depot beats Q1 estimates, reaffirms FY2019 outlook

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reports comparable-store sales rose 2.5% in Q1.

The comp sales for the U.S. stores was 3%.

Gross margin rate fell 30 bps to 34.2%.

SG&A expense rate improved 50 bps to 18.7%.

Operating margin rate flat at 13.6%.

Merchandise inventory expanded 15.5% to $15.5B.

Number of customer transactions increased 3.8% to 390M.

Store count +4 Y/Y to 2,289 for the period.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: ~+3.3%; Comparable-store sales: ~+5%; Diluted EPS: $10.03 (~+3.1%).

Shares are up a fraction premarket.

