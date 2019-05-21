AutoZone tops estimates, improves market share

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) reports U.S. same-store sales increased 3.9% in Q1 to top the consensus estimate of +3.0%.

Gross profit improved 10 bps to 53.6% of sales. The increase in gross margin was attributable to the impact of the sale of two businesses completed in the prior year (29 bps), partially offset by lower merchandise margins driven primarily by a shift in mix.

Net income was up 10.7% to $406M as a higher lower effective tax rate was a positive factor during the quarter.

Inventory per location rose to 688 from 658 a year ago.

"Our industry fundamentals remain strong and the industry data available to us shows we are improving our market share position," says CEO Bill Rhodes.

Shares of AZO are inactive in the premarket session.

