Broadridge Financial to buy Canadian wealth management tech firm

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) agrees to acquire RPM Technologies, a Canadian provider of enterprise wealth management software and services for ~US$300M.

The deal is expected to contribute $40M-$50M in revenue to Broadridge in FY2020 and isn't expected to have a material impact on adjusted EPS.

RPM's technology platforms support over 15M customer accounts.

The deal will expand Broadridge Canada's business by adding products and services for the retail banking sector and provide enhanced mutual fund and deposit manufacturing capabilities.

Previously: Broadridge Financial Solutions adds Rockall (May. 01 2019)