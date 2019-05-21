J.C. Penney -9% after EBITDA miss

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is on watch after posting a wide-than-anticipated Q1 loss.

Comparable sales fell off 5.5% during the quarter vs. -3.9% consensus. The exit from the major appliance and in-store furniture categories in Q1 had a negative impact on the comp total. Fine jewelry, children’s apparel, women’s apparel and men’s apparel were called out as the top performing divisions during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $74M vs. $99.5M consensus and $151M a year ago.

J.C. Penney ended the quarter with an inventory position down 16% from a year ago.

Shares of JCP are down 8.70% premarket to $1.05 on light early volume. Previously: J.C. Penney misses by $0.07, beats on revenue (May 21)

Looking ahead, J.C. Penney expects to be free cash flow positive for FY19.