Credit Suisse upgrades Apollo Global, cuts KKR and Carlyle

Credit Suisse raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to outperform from neutral on benefits from c-corp conversion as well as strong fee-related earnings growth.

Analyst Craig Siegenthaler adds that it may be one of the fastest-growing alternative asset managers due to Athene, its expanding insurance business, and its capital vehicles.

Keeps Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) at outperform.

Cuts KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to neutral from outperform on strong YTD performance and shifting focus to other companies.

Previously: Apollo Global +5.0% on c-conversion; Q1 EPS beats (May. 02 2019)