Airbus pledges counter-punch to new Boeing mid-jet

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) held out the prospect of a clash over prices to counter any decision by Boeing to launch a new aircraft in the middle of the jet market, by promising a "left hook, right hook" counter-punch with two of its existing models.

It would defend that space with its own A330neo at the top end and the best-selling A321neo at the bottom - two models boasting new engines on older airframes.

Boeing says its possible all-new aircraft would be significantly more efficient than either Airbus model, but it is under pressure from airlines to develop it at the right price.

