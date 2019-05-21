DuPont to announce $2B stock buyback program

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) +1.3% pre-market as DuPont discloses plans to launch a $2B stock repurchase program shortly after its transition to an independent company upon separation of its specialty products and agriculture businesses effective June 1.

In a presentation today, future DuPont chairman-elect Ed Breen will reaffirm Specialty Products Division financial guidance of a low-single digits decline for organic net sales and adjusted operating EBITDA for Q2 and 2%-3% organic top line growth and 3%-5% growth for adjusted operating EBITDA for the full year.

DWDP shares have slumped 17% through last week since the company reported earnings on May 2, far more than the 2% drop in the Dow over the same period.