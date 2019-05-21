Mallinckrodt sues feds over lower Medicaid reimbursement for Acthar; shares down 12% premarket

Citing the failure to resolve the issue after "extensive efforts," Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) over their "unjustified" decision requiring it to change the base rate average manufacturer price (AMP) used to calculate Medicaid rebates for Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection).

The company says the change, if not overruled by the court, would eliminate ~10% of Acthar sales, putting its 2019 sales guidance of more than $1B at risk in addition to a potential non-recurring charge as high as $600M to account for the lower rebates retroactively.