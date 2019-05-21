J.C. Penney appoints new chief customer officer

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) names Shawn Gensch to be the company's chief customer officer.

Gensch, who will report directly to CEO Jill Soltau, will oversee all aspects of the company's marketing strategies and initiatives including digital, advertising, creative design, customer research, loyalty, analytics and insights, social media, sales promotions and planning and events marketing to deliver an integrated brand experience across all customer touchpoints.

Gensch joins the retailer from Sprouts Farmers Market, where he served as chief customer officer.

JCP -8.70% premarket to $1.05.

Source: Press Release

