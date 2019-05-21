Sesen Bio up 19% premarket on advancement of Vicinium

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) announces that it has completed its meeting with the FDA regarding the Analytical Comparability Plan to ensure the consistency of manufacturing quality between its Winnipeg, Manitoba site, which made lead candidate Vicinium for its Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., who will manufacture the product for commercial use.

No additional clinical studies will be required.

Vicinim, a locally administered fusion protein, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study, VISTA, in high-risk BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

The company is scheduled to meet with the FDA again on June 6 to clarify the registration path.