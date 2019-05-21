Brazil court lifts restrictions on Norsk Hydro's Alunorte refinery

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) says a Brazilian federal court has lifted the production embargo on the Alunorte alumina refinery, allowing it to ramp up toward full production after running at half capacity since March 2018 due to environmental disputes.

The company expects Alunorte to reach 75%-85% utilization within two months.

Alunorte is the world's largest alumina refinery with a nameplate capacity of 6.3M mt/year and typically produces 5.8 M mt/year; its run cut has removed ~242K mt/month of alumina from the market.

Hydro says production at the Paragominas bauxite mine will be increased in line with the ramp-up speed at Alunorte, and a decision to increase production at the Albras primary aluminum smelter is expected shortly.

Other global aluminum names include AA, CENX, MT, CSTM, KALU, ACH

ETF: JJUB