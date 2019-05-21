Monro expands Amazon collaboration

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) says FQ1 comparable store sales are up around 2% quarter to date, which is below the 3.3% pace anticipated by analysts. The retailer expects comparable sales growth of 2% to 4% for the full fiscal year vs. +3.2% consensus.

Monro CEO Brett Poudon calls the company well positioned to build upon the momentum in the business and deliver further growth in fiscal 2020.

Mono's FY20 guidance includes an expectation for revenue of $1.295B to $1.325B vs. $1.29B consensus and EPS of $2.55 to $2.75 vs. $2.67 consensus.

The company says it's expanding its collaboration with Amazon.com to provide tire installation services at over 800 additional Monro retail tire and automotive service locations.

MNRO -0.52% premarket to $80.30.

