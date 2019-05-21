Credit Suisse likes Amgen in premarket analyst action

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) resumed with Outperform rating and $208 (24% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) resumed with Underperform rating and $198 (14% downside risk) price target at Credit Suisse. Share off a fraction premarket.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) resumed with Neutral rating and $70 (6% upside) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares up 1% premarket.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) resumed with Neutral rating and $75 (2% downside risk) price target at Credit Suisse.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) initiated with Outperform rating and $95 (24% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) resumed with Outperform rating and $174 (25% upside) price target at William Blair.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) resumed with Neutral rating and $336 (11% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) downgraded to Market Perform with a $3 (11% downside risk) price target at Cowen and Company after OTX-TP failed a late-stage study. Shares down 22% premarket.
