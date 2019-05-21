PPG completes strategic review, will pursue current strategy

PPG -2.1% pre-market after completing its strategic business review and deciding to maintain the company’s current business portfolio composition, including its architectural and industrial coatings businesses.

The decision follows two separate and independent reviews of PPG's business portfolio by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

PPG says a separate review by a consulting firm of its U.S. and Canada architectural coatings business recommends commercial network optimizations, further cost structure improvements, additional sales tools and new digital technologies.

The company also says it is finalizing a new cost savings program with a targeted full-year run rate savings of ~$125M; it expects to book a related Q2 charge of $185M-$200M.