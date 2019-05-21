Voce pulls Argo Group board nominations after 2 states rescind approval

Voce Capital Management is withdrawing its nominations for Argo Group International's (NYSE:ARGO) board after two states revoked previously granted approvals for Voce's proxy solicitations.

Voce, beneficial holder of ~5.6% of Argo Group's shares, said, "We believe that the officials reversed their previously well-founded positions as a result of Argo’s misinformation."

The letter from Virginia's department of insurance revoking its prior approval said it had considered "additional materials and information provided by Argo" in rescinding the approval.

Voce is evaluating all potential legal remedies, including requesting a special general meeting.

Plans to vote against the election of Argo's five Class III directors.

Previously: Glass Lewis backs two Voce nominees for Argo board (May. 15 2019)