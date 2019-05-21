AbbVie launches higher dose Orilissa

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and licensor Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) announce the commercial availability of the 200 mg twice-daily regimen (for up to six months) of ORILISSA (elagolix) for the treatment of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis.

The oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist is also administered once-daily at 150 mg (up to 24 months).

The duration of treatment for the higher dose is shorter due to a dose-dependent decrease in bone mineral density that may not be completely reversible after ending therapy.