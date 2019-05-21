Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill coming soon, U.S. energy secretary says

U.S. Energy Secretary Perry says a sanctions bill placing stiff restrictions on companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will come in the "not too distant future."

"Opposition to Nord Stream 2 is very much alive and well in the United States," Perry said in Kiev for the inauguration of Ukraine's Pres. Zelenskiy.

The Gazprom-led (OTCPK:OGZPY) project has been criticized in the U.S. and several eastern European, Nordic and Baltic Sea countries which fear it will increase the European Union's reliance on Russian gas.

The Nord Stream 2 consortium also includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Uniper (OTC:UNPPY), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall, OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).