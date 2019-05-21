Amryt Pharma to acquire 100% of reorganized stock of Aegerion as a result of recapitalization

Novelion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NVLN) wholly-owned subsidiary Aegerion Pharmaceuticals has entered into a plan funding agreement (PFA) and a restructuring support agreement (RSA) that will result in selling 100% of its reorganized stock to, and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of, Dublin-based Amryt Pharma Plc.

The agreements, are the result of capital structure and strategic review undertaken by the Boards of Directors of Novelion and Aegerion.

In conjunction with the Recapitalization, Aegerion has entered into the RSA with many of its key stakeholders.

To facilitate the Recapitalization, Aegerion and its U.S. subsidiary Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Holdings, have commenced cases in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York pursuant to Chapter 11 of the U.S. Code.

Aegerion will continue to make available to patients its two approved therapies, JUXTAPID and MYALEPT.

Under the proposed plan, Novelion to receive ~10% of the equity of the combined company on account of its intercompany loan and cash payments from Aegerion.

The transaction is expected to close in late Q3 or early Q4 of calendar year 2019.