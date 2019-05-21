Retail check: Discounters up, department stores down

Macy's (NYSE:M) is down 1.52% in premarket trading and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is off 1.00% after peers J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) underwhelm with their Q1 earnings reports and peel off ~9% in early action. Also within the department store sector, shares of Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) are down 0.77% .

It's a different story with TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), which topped estimates on both lines of its Q1 report on comparable sales growth of 5% off strong traffic. TJX also lifted its FY20 EPS guidance to bracket the consensus mark. TJX is up 1.05% and the print was strong enough that Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) could get a push higher.

