Alphabet teams with Pfizer, Novartis on clinical trials

Alphabet's (GOOGL,GOOG) Project Baseline is a data platform from the Verily unit that wants to develop a "well-defined reference" of good health.

Project Baseline has new strategic partnerships with Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKY), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to develop clinical research programs using the platform and tools.

The goal is to "increase the number and diversity of clinical research participants" while implementing a more patient-centric, tech-enabled approach to the research.

The clinical studies launched from the platform will cover a range of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, oncology, mental health, dermatology, and diabetes.